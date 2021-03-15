2021 March 15 14:59

Ghana to host 2nd International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference on 6-8 July 2021

The 2nd International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (IMDEC, 6-8 July 2021) will feature the largest gathering of Africa’s maritime industry.

This biennial gathering will feature a notable two-day conference and exhibition in which the gathered regional Armed Forces can deliberate the increasingly volatile maritime threats facing Africa’s territorial waters.

In-depth panel discussions, breakout sessions and extensive site visits to Ghana’s naval and air bases further highlight this celebration as the premier strategic gathering of Africa’s Navies, Air Forces, Coast Guards, Port and Coastal Authorities, Marine Police and related Ministries.

Read more on the Events page >>>>