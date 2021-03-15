2021 March 15 13:46

NUTEP increases its transport equipment

In March 2021, NUTEP (part of DeloPorts, a stevedore asset of the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, Delo Group) has significantly increased its transport equipment - both in the special vehicle segment and in the segment of railway traction equipment, DeloPorts says in a press release.

To optimize the containers’ unloading and loading at the berth, NUTEP purchased and is currently putting into operation seven additional specialized Terberg YT222 terminal tractors (maximum carrying capacity 38 tons, engine power 238 hp). The official dealer of Terberg in Russia, Conecranes Demag Rus, provided the equipment for the total cost of 950 thousand euros.

The most important operating condition for NUTEP and KSK (grain terminal, part of DeloPorts) is the uninterrupted supply of loaded and empty wagons along the access railway tracks. To this end, in October 2020, NUTEP entered into an agreement with Transmashholding for 69 million rubles for the construction of a six-axle diesel locomotive TEM-18DM with a capacity of 1200 hp for the needs of both terminals for shunting and removal works . At present, the locomotive has been handed over to the customer and is being put into operation. It must replace the TEM2 diesel locomotive, which is nearing the end of its service life.

Commenting on these events, Igor Yakovenko, Chief Executive Officer of DeloPorts, said: “The purchase of new vehicle and railway equipment is an integral part of the implementation of a large comprehensive investment project for the reconstruction and expansion of NUTEP and KSK, which we plan to complete this summer with the commissioning of new grain terminal’s capacities. For fast and high-quality services of our customers in the conditions of increased cargo traffic, there should be enough modern. We have consistently increased our towing fleet by purchasing Delovoy-6, now the time has come for the automobile and rail components".

DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo, 70% owned by the founder of the Group, Sergey Shishkarev, and 30% is owned by State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.