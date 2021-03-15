2021 March 15 13:00

ESPO Award 2021 to reward ports for their contribution to recovery and prosperity of local community

he ESPO Award 2021 will go to the port managing body that proves to play a special role in the recovery and prosperity of the city and local community.

The ESPO Award on Social Integration of Ports is entering its 13th edition, with the theme “Role of ports in the recovery of the city and the local community”.

Europe’s ports have been playing a critical and essential role for society and the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic by remaining open and operational throughout the whole crisis. They have been key in ensuring that goods could continue to reach consumers and industries. They have showed the best of themselves and continue to do so. Europe’s ports are playing an equally important role in the recovery of Europe and are crucial to bringing back prosperity for the city and the local community.

The ESPO Award 2021 will go to the port managing body that succeeds best in playing a role in the recovery from the current crisis and in contributing to enhancing the prosperity of the city, local community and region. The winning port will demonstrate to what extent its focus and activities are essential for the recovery of the surrounding city and local community and which successful steps it is taking to assist in the social, cultural and economic recovery and prosperity of the city, local community and region.

Project submissions have to reach the ESPO Secretariat by Thursday 1 July 2021 at the latest. The application form and the terms of reference are available on the ESPO Website.

The 13th ESPO Award will be officially handed out during an Award Ceremony and Dinner, which will take place in November 2021 in Brussels.

The ESPO Award was established in 2009 to promote innovative projects of port authorities that improve social integration of ports, especially with the city or wider community in which they are located. In this way, the Award aims to stimulate the sustainable development of European ports and their cities.