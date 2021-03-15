2021 March 15 14:12

Wilhelmsen takes a bigger stake in Edda Wind

Wilhelmsen acquired 25% of Østensjø Group's expanding offshore wind company Edda Wind in September 2020. The agreement included an option to buy another 25% before June 2021. The option was exercised on 8 March 2021.



“Edda Wind is a growing company, rapidly expanding its fleet with future-focused emission free vessel technologies. Combined with expected growth in the offshore wind market, and complementing competencies and cultures, this makes up the reasoning for us increasing our shareholding in the company,” says Thomas Wilhelmsen, group CEO.