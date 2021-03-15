2021 March 15 12:31

Braskem partners with A.P. Moller - Maersk in new Lead Logistics agreement

Braskem, the largest biopolymers producer in the world, has announced the signing of a logistics agreement with A.P. Moller – Maersk & PSA Corporation Ltd., according to Maersk's release.

The two-year partnership covers Lead Logistics and multi-carrier Hub-in-Transit services in the Port of Singapore. Maersk will manage the end-to-end supply chain for Braskem, including full visibility of its shipments, customs house brokerage, carrier bookings. Further, Maersk will be managing other partners in Braskem’s supply chain across multiple supply chain modes.



Braskem’s growth strategy is based on innovation and sustainable developments, focusing on ensuring operational excellence, innovative solutions for a better life and developing an increasingly sustainable product portfolio. The global pandemic has disrupted chemicals supply chains in unexpected ways. The partnership with A.P. Moller - Maersk enables both parties to jointly develop logistics solutions that respond to the current supply chain challenges providing opportunities to manage Braskem’s cargo flow in line with demand patterns.