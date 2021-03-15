2021 March 15 13:21

Another 7,000 pure car carrier delivered at Imabari Shipbuilding

Another 7,000 pure car carrier is successfully delivered at IMABARI SHIPBUILDING Marugame (Japan), as the seatrial has been successfully completed in February’21, according to the company's release.

The low pressure gas fuel system serves 3 identical A/E for the on board power generation, as the high pressure system provides fuel for the MEGI M/E. Cooling down of fuel gas tanks supplied by TGE Marine was performed by LN2, followed by LNG bunkering in order to conduct various capacity tests as BOG compressors, in-tank pumps heaters and vaporiser.



As cooperation between Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding ( MES) and TGE Marine, for the first time the MES supplied HP pump was tested and confirmed during ship speed tests.

K-line crew familiarisation and training of the FGHS were conducted during the test sequence as the vessel will be conduct its maiden voyage in March’21 to serve a trade between Japan and North America.