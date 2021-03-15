2021 March 15 12:07

Ports America Chesapeake orders 15 eco-efficient hybrid RTGs from Konecranes

By January 2022, Ports America Chesapeake (PAC) will have 15 new hybrid rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes from Konecranes to expand operations and reduce diesel emissions at Port of Baltimore’s Seagirt Marine Terminal. The new equipment will not only reduce the terminal’s environmental impact, it will increase efficiencies — significantly increasing the current RTG container handling capacity, according to the company's release.

Ports America is the largest terminal operator and stevedore in the United States, operating in more than 33 ports and 70 locations in North America. Ports America Chesapeake’s Seagirt Marine Terminal is currently handling an annual volume of just over one million TEUs and, due to a boost in e-commerce, continues to break monthly container handling records. The contract with Konecranes, signed in January 2021, is a part of the terminal’s expansion investments focused on ensuring the terminal is equipped with the latest technologies and equipment to support future growth.



The new RTGs are an important step in the terminal’s long-term plan to have fully electric operation and zero tailpipe emissions, while maintaining industry-leading truck turn times. They build upon Seagirt’s current fleet of RTGs and will replace older equipment. Konecranes will deliver the new RTGs, which will be remotely operated and equipped with a number of operator and safety-enhancing smart features, in three batches starting in Q1 of 2022.



This contract is part of Ecolifting, Konecranes’ vision to increase its handprint – meaning the beneficial environmental impact that can be achieved with our product and service portfolio – while reducing customers’ carbon footprints. From eco-optimizing diesel drives, to hybridization and fully-electrified fleets, we will continue to do more with less.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.



