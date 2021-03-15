  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 15 09:29

    Oil prices rise driven by investors’ optimism

    Crude oil prices rose by 0.72%-0.84%

    As of March 15, 07:22, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.72% higher to settle at $69.72 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.84% to close at $66.16 a barrel.

    Crude oil prices rise being driven by the optimism of investors in respect of the economic recovery and the fuel demand improvement.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 15

16:05 The largest industrial onshore wind farm in Flanders is now operational
15:19 Port of Antwerp and PSA Antwerp upgrade Europa Terminal as part of sustainable growth
14:59 Ghana to host 2nd International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference on 6-8 July 2021
14:34 Top five reasons to attend Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference released
14:12 Wilhelmsen takes a bigger stake in Edda Wind
13:46 NUTEP increases its transport equipment
13:21 Another 7,000 pure car carrier delivered at Imabari Shipbuilding
13:00 ESPO Award 2021 to reward ports for their contribution to recovery and prosperity of local community
12:31 Braskem partners with A.P. Moller - Maersk in new Lead Logistics agreement
12:07 Ports America Chesapeake orders 15 eco-efficient hybrid RTGs from Konecranes
11:34 Sovcomflot’s net profit increased by over 18 per cent in 2020
11:05 The Eco Savona enters the Grimaldi fleet
10:47 Fincantieri launches the third PPA “Raimondo Montecuccoli” in Riva Trigoso
10:38 Development of Nordic gas market continues
10:00 RF Government increased utilization grant for Far North region
09:39 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 15, 2021
09:29 Oil prices rise driven by investors’ optimism
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of March 12

2021 March 14

16:02 USCG commissions Cutter Robert Goldman in Key West
15:17 Wallace International joining Port of Brisbane’s Port West Estate
14:38 PPA reports shipping figures for February 2021
13:45 The Port of Quebec unveils the concept of a future urban park in the Baie De Beauport sector
13:23 DP World and CDPQ sign long-term port and logistics park agreement with Maspion Group in Indonesia
12:33 Maritime NZ encourages on-water safety as America’s Cup resumes
12:04 MarineMax brings a premiere lineup with new models to the Palm Beach Boat Show
11:18 Moscord unveils new ship supply paradigm with Apollo launch
10:52 Atlas Copco has acquired a British compressed air distributor and service provider
09:47 Port Canaveral gets underway as North America’s first LNG cruise port

2021 March 13

15:09 First climate transition finance in Japan
14:32 New direct service links Port of Gothenburg to South Africa and Oceania
12:27 ClassNK grants its first RMSV notation to newbuilding ”K” LINE’s LNG-fueled PCC “CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN”
11:31 "K" Line takes delivery of next-generation LNG fueled car carrier “CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN”
10:58 Iran-flagged container vessel ‘SHAHR E KORD’ suffers explosion in the Eastern Mediterranean offshore Haifa

2021 March 12

18:04 Corvette Stoyky and sea tanker Kola of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet make business call to Oman
17:43 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2021 fell by 7.7% Y-o-Y
17:16 Renewal and expansion of Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance agreement will enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon footprint for Van Oord dredger
16:45 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2M’2021 surged by 73.1% Y-o-Y
16:13 Port of Helsinki publishes Annual Report 2020
16:12 Rosmorport took part in Hydraulic Engineering Facilities and Dredging Congress
15:28 Aker Arctic prepars for full scale ice trials season
14:40 Port of Antwerp sees strong growth in reefer segment in 2020
14:31 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2M’2021 fell by 24.8% Y-o-Y
13:45 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2M’2021 fell by 5.9% Y-o-Y
13:16 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 2M’2021 rose by 7.5% YoY
12:40 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2M’2021 fell by 5.2% Y-o-Y
12:15 North America’s tallest cranes rise at the Port of Oakland
11:47 Lithuania’s Ministry of Transport and Communications reports on transport market results 2020
11:13 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2021 fell by 3.2% (detalization)
10:59 Shell hits milestone in fleet decarbonisation with half of long-term chartered crude tankers
10:48 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 0.8% in 2M’2021
10:26 Primorsky UPK project (Primorsk Universal Loading Complex) foresees dredging of 12.5 million cbm of material
10:00 Oboronlogistics and Russian Railways operate under direct contracts
09:39 Oil prices are decreasing
09:35 Port of Los Angeles completes nearly $1 million in enhancements to fruit terminal
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of March 11
09:14 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 12, 2021

2021 March 11

18:14 Transit of containers on network owned by Russian Railways increased 1.8 times in January-February 2021
17:56 DNV advises Australia’s plan for decarbonising gas networks
17:41 British Ports Association welcomes significant Brexit borders extension
17:40 Rosmorport’s revenues from port charges decreased by 3% in 2M’2021