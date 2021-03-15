2021 March 15 09:29

Oil prices rise driven by investors’ optimism

Crude oil prices rose by 0.72%-0.84%

As of March 15, 07:22, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.72% higher to settle at $69.72 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.84% to close at $66.16 a barrel.



Crude oil prices rise being driven by the optimism of investors in respect of the economic recovery and the fuel demand improvement.