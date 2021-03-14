2021 March 14 15:17

Wallace International joining Port of Brisbane’s Port West Estate

Wallace International, a locally-headquartered and full service international freight and landside logistics company, is relocating to Port West Industrial Estate at Lytton, signing a 10-year lease with Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd (PBPL) for a 2.22ha site.



Built to Wallace International’s specific requirements, the facility will comprise an 8,982sqm warehouse, 1,000sqm office space, 73 car parking bays, sunken docks and a dock office.



The development will also work towards achieving a 4-star, Green Star equivalent design – standard for all new PBPL property developments – and will include sustainable design elements including LED lighting, irrigated landscaping, water tanks and a 100kW solar system.



Construction and fit-out is expected to commence mid-2021 and is anticipated to complete by end-2021.

PBPL CEO, Roy Cummins, welcomed Wallace International to the port community and said the move to Port West would bring substantial operational and logistics benefits.



“Located only 6km from the Port’s terminals and wharves, Port West is highly sought after industrial land and our teams have worked collaboratively to design a facility that will serve Wallace International’s operations now while positioning them strongly for the future,” he said.



“This speaks to our strong track record of working with customers to design and deliver bespoke solutions on large greenfield sites – a unique advantage for businesses looking to be closer to the action.



“Like Wallace International, Port of Brisbane offers its customers an end-to-end service, with a streamlined, in-house development application and approvals process, project design and delivery and, of course, on-going professional property management services.”



Wallace International Managing Director, Bob Wallace, said “We have outgrown our facilities at Morningside and the proximity of Port West being close to the Port enables us to continue growth while enabling us to provide economical personalised service to our clients.”



The deal was negotiated by Cushman & Wakefield’s QLD Head of Industrial, David Gibson who commented, “Consolidation is a common theme among tenants in the market at present. Now more than ever, we are seeing businesses focus on increased operational efficiencies through building design and location. This deal with the Port of Brisbane and Wallace International is a perfect example.”



The facility will be designed by SPARC Architects.



Port West continues to grow, cementing its position as South East Queensland’s premier industrial estate. Wallace International will join six other global and national port-related businesses including Bunnings and Fisher & Paykel, with a new facility for Team Transport currently under construction.