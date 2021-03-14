  The version for the print
    PPA reports shipping figures for February 2021

    Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 51.8 million tonnes (Mt) for February 2021.

    This throughput was a four per cent increase compared to the same month in 2020.

    The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 37.9Mt of which 37.4Mt was iron ore exports. The monthly throughput was a three per cent decrease from February 2020.

    Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 140,000 tonnes, an increase of 10 per cent from the same month in 2020.

    The Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 13Mt, an increase of 32 per cent from February 2020.

    Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 47,000 tonnes, the same amount as February 2020.

    The Port of Port Hedland was closed for 16 hours in February 2021 due to Tropical Low 12U.

