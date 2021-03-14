  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 14 13:23

    DP World and CDPQ sign long-term port and logistics park agreement with Maspion Group in Indonesia

    A strategic partnership between DP World and CDPQ’s joint platform and Maspion Group for a US$1.2 billion container port and industrial logistics park in East Java

    DP World, the leading provider of smart supply chain logistics, alongside its partner Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a global investment group, today signed a long-term agreement with Indonesia’s leading conglomerate Maspion Group to start the construction of an international container port and industrial logistics park in Gresik. Work on the projects is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021, with a total investment of up to USD 1.2 billion, enhancing East Java’s position as a key trade gateway for Indonesia.

    The signing ceremony was held in the presence of the Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, and the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, H.E. Suhail Al Mazrouei, in Jakarta at the Indonesia-Emirates Amazing Week 2021 Building Path Towards Economic Recovery business forum. The signatories of the formal agreements are Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Dr. Alim Markus, Chairman and CEO of Maspion Group.

    Under the agreement, a joint venture company will be established between DP World and CDPQ’s global investment platform and Maspion Group, the first of its kind in the Indonesian transportation sector involving a foreign direct investor (FDI) partner and a private sector Indonesian company. DP World Maspion East Java will become the sole operator of a modern international container port with design capacity of up to three million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). DP World and CDPQ will also work with Maspion Group to develop an integrated industrial and logistics park, adjacent to the Container Terminal, with an initial land area of 110 hectares with scope for future expansion. The Park will provide world-class trade environment for domestic and international businesses to help drive economic growth and create jobs.

    Since its launch four years ago, the US$8.2 billion DP World-CDPQ platform has invested in 10 port terminals globally and across various stages of the asset life cycle. This investment will allow the partnership to pursue its objectives to further diversify its reach in terms of geography and trade lanes.

    Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “The partnership with Maspion Group is an important development in our global ports and logistics network. Indonesia is rapidly developing as one of the world’s most important economies. This project will create modern, efficient infrastructure, as well as an industrial zone that provides quality logistics. DP World’s business model and vision are aligned with President Jokowi’s vision to spur faster economic growth through trade infrastructure development, more investment opportunities, and job creation.”

    Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure at CDPQ, said: “Through this partnership with Maspion, CDPQ is delighted to make its first infrastructure investment in Indonesia, a strong growth market which benefits from favourable structural trends. It also represents an important milestone for our joint platform with DP World with the addition of a first greenfield port to our portfolio of high-quality assets that have demonstrated their resilience over the past year despite important shifts in the global supply chain landscape.”

    Dr. Alim Markus, Chairman and CEO of Maspion Group, said: “Maspion Group is committed to support Indonesia’s sustainable economic development to be aligned with President Jokowi’s grand plan to make Indonesia the fifth largest economy in the world. Surabaya is an important gateway in Indonesia and the existence of this Container Port will further enhance economic development and investment opportunities in Indonesia.”

    Groundbreaking on the Container Terminal is expected to take place in 2021, with commercial operations expected to begin in 2023. The project will develop East Java’s infrastructure as part of President Joko Widodo’s vision to accelerate economic growth through his Indonesia Golden Generation 2045 strategy.

    Boilerplate
    We are the leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain & logistics, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. Our comprehensive range of products and services covers every link of the integrated supply chain – from maritime and inland terminals to marine services and industrial parks as well as technology-driven customer solutions.

    We deliver these services through an interconnected global network of 128 business units in 60 countries across six continents, with a significant presence both in high-growth and mature markets. Wherever we operate, we integrate sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship into our activities, striving for a positive contribution to the economies and communities where we live and work.

    Our dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 53,220 employees from 131 countries is committed to delivering unrivalled value to our customers and partners. We do this by focussing on mutually beneficial relationships – with governments, shippers, traders, and other stakeholders along the global supply chain – relationships built on a foundation of mutual trust and enduring partnership.

    We think ahead, anticipate change and deploy industry-leading technology to further broaden our digital vision to disrupt world trade and create the smartest, most efficient and innovative solutions, while ensuring a positive and sustainable impact on economies, societies and our planet.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 14

14:38 PPA reports shipping figures for February 2021
13:45 The Port of Quebec unveils the concept of a future urban park in the Baie De Beauport sector
13:23 DP World and CDPQ sign long-term port and logistics park agreement with Maspion Group in Indonesia
12:33 Maritime NZ encourages on-water safety as America’s Cup resumes
12:04 MarineMax brings a premiere lineup with new models to the Palm Beach Boat Show
11:18 Moscord unveils new ship supply paradigm with Apollo launch
10:52 Atlas Copco has acquired a British compressed air distributor and service provider
09:47 Port Canaveral gets underway as North America’s first LNG cruise port

2021 March 13

15:09 First climate transition finance in Japan
14:32 New direct service links Port of Gothenburg to South Africa and Oceania
12:27 ClassNK grants its first RMSV notation to newbuilding ”K” LINE’s LNG-fueled PCC “CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN”
11:31 "K" Line takes delivery of next-generation LNG fueled car carrier “CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN”
10:58 Iran-flagged container vessel ‘SHAHR E KORD’ suffers explosion in the Eastern Mediterranean offshore Haifa

2021 March 12

18:04 Corvette Stoyky and sea tanker Kola of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet make business call to Oman
17:43 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2021 fell by 7.7% Y-o-Y
17:16 Renewal and expansion of Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance agreement will enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon footprint for Van Oord dredger
16:45 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2M’2021 surged by 73.1% Y-o-Y
16:13 Port of Helsinki publishes Annual Report 2020
16:12 Rosmorport took part in Hydraulic Engineering Facilities and Dredging Congress
15:28 Aker Arctic prepars for full scale ice trials season
14:40 Port of Antwerp sees strong growth in reefer segment in 2020
14:31 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2M’2021 fell by 24.8% Y-o-Y
13:45 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2M’2021 fell by 5.9% Y-o-Y
13:16 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 2M’2021 rose by 7.5% YoY
12:40 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2M’2021 fell by 5.2% Y-o-Y
12:15 North America’s tallest cranes rise at the Port of Oakland
11:47 Lithuania’s Ministry of Transport and Communications reports on transport market results 2020
11:13 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2021 fell by 3.2% (detalization)
10:59 Shell hits milestone in fleet decarbonisation with half of long-term chartered crude tankers
10:48 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 0.8% in 2M’2021
10:26 Primorsky UPK project (Primorsk Universal Loading Complex) foresees dredging of 12.5 million cbm of material
10:00 Oboronlogistics and Russian Railways operate under direct contracts
09:39 Oil prices are decreasing
09:35 Port of Los Angeles completes nearly $1 million in enhancements to fruit terminal
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of March 11
09:14 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 12, 2021

2021 March 11

18:14 Transit of containers on network owned by Russian Railways increased 1.8 times in January-February 2021
17:56 DNV advises Australia’s plan for decarbonising gas networks
17:41 British Ports Association welcomes significant Brexit borders extension
17:40 Rosmorport’s revenues from port charges decreased by 3% in 2M’2021
17:26 Danish port orders Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane
17:16 Zeaborn Ship Management builds on navigational excellence with Wärtsilä Fleet Operations Solution
16:43 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 10, 2021
16:30 MSC introduces a new container shipping service between Southeast Asia and U.S. West Coast with new Sentosa service
16:05 Industry backs United Nations $5 billion ‘moon-shot’ programme to decarbonise shipping
15:52 BIMCO and RINA propose method to calculate energy efficiency of existing ships
15:49 NIBULON and Jordan demonstrate successful cooperation
15:30 CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge from Morocco to North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia & Poland
14:28 Average physical depreciation of Rosmorport’s berthing facilities decreased to 22.7%
14:02 Port of Long Beach reports record in February 2021
13:46 NLMK Group introduces new product transportation scheme
13:22 MacGregor to supply environmentally sustainable PCTC solutions to NYK Line
13:15 LR awarded Approval in Principle for Exmar ammonia fuelled gas carrier
12:52 Introduction of port charges for coal loading in FE suggested by ad hoc ministry
12:31 Vard delivers expedition cruise vessel to Coral Expeditions
12:03 Maersk Product Tankers delivers record-high financial results in 2020
11:46 Russian scientists developed composite-based floating modules for Arctic infrastructure projects
11:30 Gasum obtains LNG distribution license in France
11:07 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 11, 2021
11:02 Equinor awarded PGS and Shearwater GeoServices framework agreements for 4D towed streamer seismic acquisition offshore Norway