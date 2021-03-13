2021 March 13 14:32

New direct service links Port of Gothenburg to South Africa and Oceania

Starting on 12 March, the Port of Gothenburg will have a regular direct service to South Africa and Oceania. The Norwegian shipping company Höegh Autoliners will operate the new service, with departures from the Port of Gothenburg every other week.



“This direct service is a vital addition for industry, and it will certainly open up new opportunities. Oceania and South Africa are key markets for the automotive industry, as well as the Swedish engineering and construction sectors. This service will give the Port of Gothenburg an extra edge in its industry offering,” said Claes Sundmark, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Gothenburg Port Authority.



The new service will include a call at the Port of Gothenburg every other week, commencing on 12 March. On arrival at the final destination, Auckland in New Zealand, the vessel will return to Gothenburg, taking in ports throughout East Asia. The new service will present further opportunities for Swedish import customers to bring goods into Sweden and Scandinavia. With the new service, goods can also be linked up with other global markets via ports on the continent.



Höegh Autoliners currently operates the world’s largest PCTC vessels* with a carrying capacity of 8,500 car equivalent units. Shipments from Gothenburg are expected to include cars, heavy vehicles, construction equipment, and large project loads.



“We are working closely with our customers to offer them sustainable transport options and we are pleased to be starting up a service in Gothenburg that will meet freight flow requirements to and from Sweden for the automotive and the high-and-heavy sectors,” said Oskar Orstadius, Chief Sales Officer at Höegh Autoliners.



Höegh vessels will call at the Port of Gothenburg transocean vehicle and ro-ro terminal, and the freight will be handled by the terminal operator Logent Ports and Terminals. Scandinavian Shipping Logistics is the liner agent for Höegh Autoliners in Sweden.



The following ports will be included in the new direct service operated by Höegh:



Exports: Gothenburg – Durban – Port Elizabeth – Maputo – Port Louis – Tamatawe – Fremantle – Port Kembla (Sydney) – Brisbane – Melbourne – Auckland



Imports: To Gothenburg via ports in Japan, Korea, China, and other countries.