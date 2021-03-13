  The version for the print
  • 2021 March 13 10:58

    Iran-flagged container vessel ‘SHAHR E KORD’ suffers explosion in the Eastern Mediterranean offshore Haifa

    Unconfirmed Iranian media reporting indicates that the Iran-flagged container vessel ‘SHAHR E KORD’ has suffered an explosion whilst operating in the Eastern Mediterranean offshore Haifa. Unverified imagery appears to indicate that an explosion occurred within one or more central containers in the forward portion of the vessel. Imagery appears to show crew members with firefighting equipment, and the debris of a destroyed container. Images of the destroyed container display significant signs of overpressure and peeling indicating that it is a realistic possibility that the explosion originated from within the container, Dryad Global reported.  

    Analysis indicates that the SHAHR E KORD transited through the Bab Al Mandab strait between the 2nd and 3d of March where she is assessed to have called alongside the Iranian-flagged SAVIZ. The Iranian flagged SAVIZ continues to be suspected of involvement with IRGC operations and activity within Yemen and the wider Red Sea. After transiting through the Suez Canal SHAHR E KORD transits NE and on the 10th of March decreases her speed at 4:16 UTC, 72nm WNW of Haifa, before drastically altering her course by 180° at 4:52 UTC. She then proceeds SW at 6-7kn before altering her course again at 8:10 UTC, proceeding in her original direction resuming at a speed of 15-16kn.  

    This latest incident comes in the context of increased tensions between Israel and Iran following two previous maritime incidents. On the 25h of February the Israeli owned vehicle carrier HELIOS RAY suffered an explosion off the coast of Oman, for which Iran was accused of responsibility. Following this, Israel Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel accused Iran of “environmental terrorism” after an Oil Spill offshore Israel on the 1st and 2nd of February. Of note, Israel's military and intelligence agencies sought to distanced themselves from Ms Gamliel remarks, with local TV reporting that the defence establishment "does not share this assessment".

    The validity of Iranian media claims regarding the alleged attack against the SHAHR E KORD remain uncertain at this time. Israel is assessed to have both the capability and intent to conduct complex maritime operations against adversaries both within littoral waters and beyond. In December the IDF Chief of Staff Kochavi speaking at the INSS Israel conference confirmed that Israel had carried out a “successful commando operation, not necessarily within the first circle of states.”. The statement was assessed to be a reference to the activities of the IDF unit Shayetete 13 and went on to be cited by a number of organisations as a potential rational for the conduct of the attack against the MV HELIOS RAY.

 News for a day...
2021 March 13

12:27 ClassNK grants its first RMSV notation to newbuilding ”K” LINE’s LNG-fueled PCC “CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN”
11:31 "K" Line takes delivery of next-generation LNG fueled car carrier “CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN”
10:58 Iran-flagged container vessel ‘SHAHR E KORD’ suffers explosion in the Eastern Mediterranean offshore Haifa

2021 March 12

18:04 Corvette Stoyky and sea tanker Kola of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet make business call to Oman
17:43 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2021 fell by 7.7% Y-o-Y
17:16 Renewal and expansion of Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance agreement will enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon footprint for Van Oord dredger
16:45 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2M’2021 surged by 73.1% Y-o-Y
16:13 Port of Helsinki publishes Annual Report 2020
16:12 Rosmorport took part in Hydraulic Engineering Facilities and Dredging Congress
15:28 Aker Arctic prepars for full scale ice trials season
14:40 Port of Antwerp sees strong growth in reefer segment in 2020
14:31 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2M’2021 fell by 24.8% Y-o-Y
13:45 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2M’2021 fell by 5.9% Y-o-Y
13:16 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 2M’2021 rose by 7.5% YoY
12:40 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2M’2021 fell by 5.2% Y-o-Y
12:15 North America’s tallest cranes rise at the Port of Oakland
11:47 Lithuania’s Ministry of Transport and Communications reports on transport market results 2020
11:13 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2021 fell by 3.2% (detalization)
10:59 Shell hits milestone in fleet decarbonisation with half of long-term chartered crude tankers
10:48 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 0.8% in 2M’2021
10:26 Primorsky UPK project (Primorsk Universal Loading Complex) foresees dredging of 12.5 million cbm of material
10:00 Oboronlogistics and Russian Railways operate under direct contracts
09:39 Oil prices are decreasing
09:35 Port of Los Angeles completes nearly $1 million in enhancements to fruit terminal
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of March 11
09:14 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 12, 2021

2021 March 11

18:14 Transit of containers on network owned by Russian Railways increased 1.8 times in January-February 2021
17:56 DNV advises Australia’s plan for decarbonising gas networks
17:41 British Ports Association welcomes significant Brexit borders extension
17:40 Rosmorport’s revenues from port charges decreased by 3% in 2M’2021
17:26 Danish port orders Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane
17:16 Zeaborn Ship Management builds on navigational excellence with Wärtsilä Fleet Operations Solution
16:43 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 10, 2021
16:30 MSC introduces a new container shipping service between Southeast Asia and U.S. West Coast with new Sentosa service
16:05 Industry backs United Nations $5 billion ‘moon-shot’ programme to decarbonise shipping
15:52 BIMCO and RINA propose method to calculate energy efficiency of existing ships
15:49 NIBULON and Jordan demonstrate successful cooperation
15:30 CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge from Morocco to North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia & Poland
14:28 Average physical depreciation of Rosmorport’s berthing facilities decreased to 22.7%
14:02 Port of Long Beach reports record in February 2021
13:46 NLMK Group introduces new product transportation scheme
13:22 MacGregor to supply environmentally sustainable PCTC solutions to NYK Line
13:15 LR awarded Approval in Principle for Exmar ammonia fuelled gas carrier
12:52 Introduction of port charges for coal loading in FE suggested by ad hoc ministry
12:31 Vard delivers expedition cruise vessel to Coral Expeditions
12:03 Maersk Product Tankers delivers record-high financial results in 2020
11:46 Russian scientists developed composite-based floating modules for Arctic infrastructure projects
11:30 Gasum obtains LNG distribution license in France
11:07 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 11, 2021
11:02 Equinor awarded PGS and Shearwater GeoServices framework agreements for 4D towed streamer seismic acquisition offshore Norway
10:23 UK port industry welcomes focus on freight in interim Union Connectivity Review
10:20 Royal IHC, DMI and Royal Netherlands Navy sign contract for the docking and repair of HNLMS Groningen
10:01 First turn of EuroChem terminal to be launched in Ust-Luga by Q4’2023
09:39 LUKOIL announces IFRS financial results for 2020
09:20 Oil prices start rising
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of March 10

2021 March 10

18:35 DEME Offshore and Sabca test drones for O&M and critical operations at a wind farm in the North Sea
18:22 RF Transport Ministry set to arrange phase by phase transfer of inland water ways to unified operator’s management
18:15 Wärtsilä to deliver barge-mounted 54 MW / 32 MWh energy storage system to Therma Marine, Philippines
18:00 Scope of dredging at Russia’s IWW to total 21.2 million cubic meters in 2021