2021 March 12 16:13

Port of Helsinki publishes Annual Report 2020

Port of Helsinki’s turnover was EUR 67.2 million (EUR -28.3 million). The large decrease is explained by the decrease in passenger and vessel charges. Despite the adjustment measures, the result was a loss of more than EUR 10 million, according to the company's release.

The number of passengers passing through the Port of Helsinki plummeted due to travel restrictions imposed due to the virus. The number of liner traffic passengers was 4.8 million, 59% less than the previous year.

Despite everything, cargo traffic in Vuosaari Harbour and the harbours at the centre of Helsinki continued throughout the year, even during the exceptional circumstances. The negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on cargo traffic were smaller than initially estimated. Cargo traffic in the ports of Helsinki totalled 13.3 million tonnes. This is 8.5% less than the previous year.