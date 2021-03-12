2021 March 12 13:16

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 2M’2021 rose by 7.5% YoY

Handling of fish products surged over 1.5 times

In January-February 2021, Murmansk Sea Fishing Port JSC handled 25,800 tonnes of cargo, which is 7.5% more, year-on-year, says the stevedoring company.

In the reported period, handling of fish product surged by 52.4% to 25,000 tonnes.

In February, the port’s throughput fell by 22.6% to 14,700 tonnes including 14,200 tonnes of fish (+10.1%).

“Due to anti-coronavirus restrictions in the ports of Norway some flows of export fish bound for China is delivered to Murmansk now. 1,300 tonnes of fish accounting for the growth of February result versus January was delivered by companies which usually unload their catch in Norway”, said Eduard Malashenkov, head of the MSFP handling complex.



The company’s forecast for March is contradictory so far. “On the one hand, the Barents Sea is stormy now which hinders fish catching and transshipment onto fish carriers. On the other hand, Murmansk is about to welcome several ships with holds full of ships – fish carrier Arctic Princess and fish catching ships Tor and Dolgoshchelye”, says MSFP.

Murmansk Sea Fishing Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.

