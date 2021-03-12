2021 March 12 12:40

Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2M’2021 fell by 5.2% Y-o-Y

In January-February 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 16,953,800 tonnes of cargo, down 5.2%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

In February, the port’s throughput fell by 14% to 7,549,400 tonnes.



In February, handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 18% to 3,481,900 tonnes including 2,942,700 tonnes of coal and coke (+27%, year-on-year).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 30% to 3,968,500 tonnes including 1,300,900 tonnes of crude oil (-50%) and 2,613,000 tonnes of oil products (-12%).

Handling of general cargo fell by 17% to 4,800 tonnes.



Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 65,400 tonnes (-1%).



The port’s container throughput fell by 59% to 2,346 TEU.



Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.

In 2020, the port handled 102,601,700 tonnes, down 1%, year-on-year.

Throughput of Ust-Luga port in February 2021

Port Type of cargo Throughput thou t, 2019 Throughput thou t, 2020 Throughput thou t, 2021 2021 vs 2020