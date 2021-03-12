  The version for the print
  • 2021 March 12 11:13

    Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2021 fell by 3.2% (detalization)

    In January-February 2021, seaports of Russia handled 128.3 million tonnes of cargo, down 3.2%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

    Handling of dry cargo totaled 61.0 million tonnes (+10.9%) including 28.4 million tonnes of coal (+14.2%), 9.2 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+1.3%), 8.1 million tonnes of grain (+48.6%), 2.7 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+6.7%), 1.7 million tonnes of ore (+5.1%) and 4.7 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+2.6%).

    Hanlding of liquid bulk cargo totaled 67.3 million tonnes (-13.3%) including 36.7 million tonnes of crude oil (-17.6%), 23.9 million tonnes of oil products (-9.1%), 5.8 million tonnes of liquefied gas (-0.4%) and 0.7 million tonnes of liquid food (-1.2%).

    Exports totaled 102.6 million tonnes (-1.7%), imports - 5.6 million tonnes (+1.1%), transit - 10.1 million tonnes (-8.3%), short-sea traffic - 10.0 million tonnes (-14.6%).

    Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 14.9 million tonnes (-9.1%) including 4.0 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-8.0%) and 10.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-9.5%). The port of Murmansk handled 9.1 million tonnes (-6.7%), Sabetta – 4.5 million tonnes (-6.1%), Arkhangelsk - 0.4 million tonnes (-14.1%).
       
    Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 39.0 million tonnes (-9.4%) including 17.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+7.4%) and 21.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-19.8%). The ports of Ust-Luga handled 16.9 million tonnes (-5.2%), Big Port St. Petersburg - 9.2 million tonnes (-0.7%), Primorsk - 8.4 million tonnes (-24.8%), Vysotsk - 2.8 million tonnes (-6.0%).
     
    Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 39.2 million tonnes (-0.7%) including 17.3 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+20.3%) and 21.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-12.7%). The ports of Novorossiysk handled 22.8 million tonnes (-8.5%), Tuapse – 4.2 million tonnes (+7.2%), Rostov-on-Don - 2.5 million tonnes (-3.0%), Taman - 4.1 million tonnes (+26.5%), Kavkaz - 2.3 million tonnes (+29.7%).
       
    Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 1.2 million tonnes (-14.4%) including 0.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-28.7%) and 0.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-3.6%). The port of Makhachkala handled 0.7 million tonnes (-24.9%), Astrakhan - 0.4 million tonnes (+10.2%).
     
    Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 34.0 million tonnes (+5.3%) including 21.5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+12.4%) and 12.5 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-5.0%). Vostochny port handled 11.8 million tonnes (-4.2%), Vanino – 5.9 million tonnes (+37.5%), Nakhodka - 4.4 million tonnes (+3.5%), Vladivostok – 4.3 million tonnes (+26.8%), Prigorodnoye - 3.1 million tonnes (-0.1%), De-Kastri – 2.0 million tonnes (-8.9%).

    In January-February 2021, seaports of Russia handled 588 passenger ships (-6.4%), sea terminals serviced 24,700 people (2.2%, year-on-year). The number of departing passengers totaled 12,600 (+3.3%), arriving – 12,000 (-5.7%).  No transit passengers were serviced in the reported period.

    Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Yalta – 13,300 people (down 15.9%), Sochi – 7,300 (+36.3%) and Kholmsk – 2,200 (-6.4%).

