2021 March 12 10:59

Shell hits milestone in fleet decarbonisation with half of long-term chartered crude tankers

Shell signed agreements to charter ten new crude tankers powered by dual-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) engines, according to the company's release.

Four of the very large crude carriers (VLCCs) have been chartered from Advantage Tankers, three from AET and three from International Seaways. All 10 ships will be built in South Korea by DSME, the first operational from 2022 and be on charter to Shell for seven years. The main engines and vessel design chosen for the ships will mean these tankers have the lowest possible methane slip and highest fuel efficiency including on average 20% less fuel consumption compared to eco VLCC vessels on the water.

Shell continues to significantly invest in LNG for its long-term charter fleet with 14 in service by the end of 2021. This order is expected to bring the total global dual fuel LNG fleet to 475, marking yet another important step on the predicted doubling of LNG-fuelled vessels on the water by 2023, as ship owners respond to customer calls to choose the cleanest technologies available today.

Shell is rapidly making LNG available on global trading routes at major ports in Europe, Asia and North America to meet customer demand with tankers and the bulk and liner segments continuing to grow uptake. By 2023, marine LNG demand is expected to reach around 3.6 million tonnes with 45 bunker vessels expected to be in service.

