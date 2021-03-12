-
2021 March 12 10:48
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 0.8% in 2M’2021
In February, the port’s throughput fell by 1%
In January-February 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 9.13 million tonnes of cargo (-0.8%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, in February, the port’s throughput fell by 1%.
In February, handling of oil products fell by 15% to 733,800 tonnes, dry bulk cargo – rose by 67% to 598,200 tonnes.
In the reported period, handling of general cargo fell by 3% to 925,100 tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – up 21% to 102,900 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 55% to 17,100 tonnes, timber - up 2.3 times to 25,000 tonnes.
The port’s container throughput fell by 8% to 159,688 TEU.
In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in February 2021
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
Throughput thou t, 2021
2021 vs 2020
Port of Saint-Petersburg
TOTAL:
4,522.6
4,517.7
4,477.6
99%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
677.6
357.6
598.2
167%
Ore
41.6
61.3
31.8
52%
Coal, coke
14.7
3.5
3.0
86%
Mineral fertilizers
621.2
278.8
546.3
196%
Other
0.0
14.1
17.1
121%
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
40.6
37.6
17.1
45%
Grain
37.6
20.4
3.2
16%
Other
3.0
17.2
13.9
81%
TIMBER
30.5
11.0
25.0
up 2.3 times
GENERAL CARGO including:
911.3
950.0
925.1
97%
Ferrous metal
370.8
486.1
477.2
98%
Non-ferrous metal
106.4
78.6
71.3
91%
Metal scrap
91.0
143.1
103.3
72%
Packaged
126.0
89.7
102.7
115%
Reefer
87.2
74.0
76.4
103%
including fish
19.7
19.7
19.8
100%
Other
129.9
78.4
94.2
120%
CONTAINERS
2,168.9
2,210.3
2,075.2
94%
Total teus
184,104
173,208
159,688
92%
including refrigerated containers:
25,468
24,308
22,214
91%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
0.2
0.1
0.2
up 2 times
RO-RO
93.6
84.8
102.9
121%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
600.0
866.2
733.8
85%
Oil products
600.0
866.2
733.8
85%
