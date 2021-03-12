2021 March 12 10:48

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 0.8% in 2M’2021

In February, the port’s throughput fell by 1%

In January-February 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 9.13 million tonnes of cargo (-0.8%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, in February, the port’s throughput fell by 1%.

In February, handling of oil products fell by 15% to 733,800 tonnes, dry bulk cargo – rose by 67% to 598,200 tonnes.

In the reported period, handling of general cargo fell by 3% to 925,100 tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – up 21% to 102,900 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 55% to 17,100 tonnes, timber - up 2.3 times to 25,000 tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 8% to 159,688 TEU.



In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in February 2021