  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 12 10:26

    Primorsky UPK project (Primorsk Universal Loading Complex) foresees dredging of 12.5 million cbm of material

    The Primorsky UPK project on construction of a deep-water hi-tech port foresees dredging of 12.5 million cubic meters of material, Andrey Sizov, General Director of Primorsk Universal Loading Complex (Primorsky UPK), said at the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” organized by PortNews Media Group (Moscow, March 10-11).

    Large-scale dredging works will be conducted in the port of Primorsk through application of modern technological solutions, specialized equipment and international practices.

    Apart from dredging of 12.5 million cbm of material, the project foresees the creation of a 29-hectare artificial plot of land and construction of 10 berths with a total length of 3,700 meters.

    Andrey Sizov said the terminals of Primorsky UPK would be able to handle vessels of up to 200,000 dwt (containerships of up to 23,000 TEU and bulkers of up to 150,000 tonnes in capacity).

    “We have already obtained approvals from the public and state environmental review bodies, positive conclusion of the technical audit from Royal Haskoning DHV acknowledging the quality, efficiency and sustainability of cargo handling technologies and construction solutions. We hope to obtain the state expert approval from Glavgosexpertiza by the end of May 2021 and to commence large-scale construction of the port complex and the adjacent infrastructure”, added Andrey Sizov.

    Primorsk Universal Loading Complex (Primorsky UPK) project foresees the construction of a terminal in the port of Primorsk (Vyborg District of the Leningrad Region) with total annual capacity of 70 million tonnes including 25 million tonnes of coal, 7 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers, 3 million TEUs, 2 million tonnes of general cargo, 6 million tonnes of grain. The terminal is to be able to handle vessels of up to 200,000 tonnes in deadweight and draft of up to 16 meters. Under the project, there will be built a storage logistic center covering the area of about 50 hectares. Investments into the project are estimated at RUB 170 billion. The project is to be implemented by a private investor.

Другие новости по темам: dredging, Primorsk, Primorsk Universal Loading Complex, Primorsky UPK  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 12

13:45 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2M’2021 fell by 5.9% Y-o-Y
13:16 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 2M’2021 rose by 7.5% YoY
12:40 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2M’2021 fell by 5.2% Y-o-Y
12:15 North America’s tallest cranes rise at the Port of Oakland
11:47 Lithuania’s Ministry of Transport and Communications reports on transport market results 2020
11:13 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2021 fell by 3.2% (detalization)
10:59 Shell hits milestone in fleet decarbonisation with half of long-term chartered crude tankers
10:48 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 0.8% in 2M’2021
10:26 Primorsky UPK project (Primorsk Universal Loading Complex) foresees dredging of 12.5 million cbm of material
10:00 Oboronlogistics and Russian Railways operate under direct contracts
09:39 Oil prices are decreasing
09:35 Port of Los Angeles completes nearly $1 million in enhancements to fruit terminal
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of March 11
09:14 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 12, 2021

2021 March 11

18:14 Transit of containers on network owned by Russian Railways increased 1.8 times in January-February 2021
17:56 DNV advises Australia’s plan for decarbonising gas networks
17:41 British Ports Association welcomes significant Brexit borders extension
17:40 Rosmorport’s revenues from port charges decreased by 3% in 2M’2021
17:26 Danish port orders Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane
17:16 Zeaborn Ship Management builds on navigational excellence with Wärtsilä Fleet Operations Solution
16:43 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 10, 2021
16:30 MSC introduces a new container shipping service between Southeast Asia and U.S. West Coast with new Sentosa service
16:05 Industry backs United Nations $5 billion ‘moon-shot’ programme to decarbonise shipping
15:52 BIMCO and RINA propose method to calculate energy efficiency of existing ships
15:49 NIBULON and Jordan demonstrate successful cooperation
15:30 CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge from Morocco to North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia & Poland
14:28 Average physical depreciation of Rosmorport’s berthing facilities decreased to 22.7%
14:02 Port of Long Beach reports record in February 2021
13:46 NLMK Group introduces new product transportation scheme
13:22 MacGregor to supply environmentally sustainable PCTC solutions to NYK Line
13:15 LR awarded Approval in Principle for Exmar ammonia fuelled gas carrier
12:52 Introduction of port charges for coal loading in FE suggested by ad hoc ministry
12:31 Vard delivers expedition cruise vessel to Coral Expeditions
12:03 Maersk Product Tankers delivers record-high financial results in 2020
11:46 Russian scientists developed composite-based floating modules for Arctic infrastructure projects
11:30 Gasum obtains LNG distribution license in France
11:07 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 11, 2021
11:02 Equinor awarded PGS and Shearwater GeoServices framework agreements for 4D towed streamer seismic acquisition offshore Norway
10:23 UK port industry welcomes focus on freight in interim Union Connectivity Review
10:20 Royal IHC, DMI and Royal Netherlands Navy sign contract for the docking and repair of HNLMS Groningen
10:01 First turn of EuroChem terminal to be launched in Ust-Luga by Q4’2023
09:39 LUKOIL announces IFRS financial results for 2020
09:20 Oil prices start rising
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of March 10

2021 March 10

18:35 DEME Offshore and Sabca test drones for O&M and critical operations at a wind farm in the North Sea
18:22 RF Transport Ministry set to arrange phase by phase transfer of inland water ways to unified operator’s management
18:15 Wärtsilä to deliver barge-mounted 54 MW / 32 MWh energy storage system to Therma Marine, Philippines
18:00 Scope of dredging at Russia’s IWW to total 21.2 million cubic meters in 2021
17:45 ABP and Clarksons Port Services sign new long-term agreement in Ipswich
17:30 Budget for dredging in Bechevinskaya Bay almost doubled to about RUB 19 billion
17:15 Solstad awarded four PSV contracts for work in the UK North Sea
17:00 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 2M’2021 dropped by 14.6%
16:41 APM Terminals Barcelona applies 5G technology to improve traffic safety
16:15 Maritime industry leaders to explore ammonia as marine fuel in Singapore
16:00 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2021 fell by 3.2% Y-o-Y
15:41 Crowley, Greenbrier launch and christen new fuel barge for Alaska
15:24 Keppel O&M delivers LNG carrier to the subsidiary of Avenir LNG
15:04 Kalmar receives repeat order of AutoStrads from Patrick Terminals
14:46 Western Shiprepair completed maintenance and repair works of Stena Flavia
14:29 MAN Energy Solutions to provide services for Greece’s first LNG truck-loading pilot station