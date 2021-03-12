2021 March 12 10:26

Primorsky UPK project (Primorsk Universal Loading Complex) foresees dredging of 12.5 million cbm of material

The Primorsky UPK project on construction of a deep-water hi-tech port foresees dredging of 12.5 million cubic meters of material, Andrey Sizov, General Director of Primorsk Universal Loading Complex (Primorsky UPK), said at the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” organized by PortNews Media Group (Moscow, March 10-11).

Large-scale dredging works will be conducted in the port of Primorsk through application of modern technological solutions, specialized equipment and international practices.



Apart from dredging of 12.5 million cbm of material, the project foresees the creation of a 29-hectare artificial plot of land and construction of 10 berths with a total length of 3,700 meters.



Andrey Sizov said the terminals of Primorsky UPK would be able to handle vessels of up to 200,000 dwt (containerships of up to 23,000 TEU and bulkers of up to 150,000 tonnes in capacity).



“We have already obtained approvals from the public and state environmental review bodies, positive conclusion of the technical audit from Royal Haskoning DHV acknowledging the quality, efficiency and sustainability of cargo handling technologies and construction solutions. We hope to obtain the state expert approval from Glavgosexpertiza by the end of May 2021 and to commence large-scale construction of the port complex and the adjacent infrastructure”, added Andrey Sizov.



Primorsk Universal Loading Complex (Primorsky UPK) project foresees the construction of a terminal in the port of Primorsk (Vyborg District of the Leningrad Region) with total annual capacity of 70 million tonnes including 25 million tonnes of coal, 7 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers, 3 million TEUs, 2 million tonnes of general cargo, 6 million tonnes of grain. The terminal is to be able to handle vessels of up to 200,000 tonnes in deadweight and draft of up to 16 meters. Under the project, there will be built a storage logistic center covering the area of about 50 hectares. Investments into the project are estimated at RUB 170 billion. The project is to be implemented by a private investor.