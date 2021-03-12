2021 March 12 10:00

Oboronlogistics and Russian Railways operate under direct contracts

A direct contract has been concluded between Oboronlogistics LLC and JSC Russian Railways, according to which Oboronlogistics provides the Russian Railways with services for the sea transportation of wagons and their accompanying persons along the sea section of the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk, Baltiysk – Ust-Luga route in the interests of enforcement ministries and departments.

The contract with the Russian Railways allows Oboronlogistics directly without intermediaries form cargo shipments and take into account all the needs of shippers and consignees. Working in the same direction, LLC Oboronlogistics and JSC Russian Railways have joined forces to perform important state tasks with guaranteed quality providing a high level of service.

The two organizations also have a contract for the provision of services for the delivery of goods for the needs of JSC Russian Railways to the Kaliningrad region and in the opposite direction by rail-ferry service Ust-Luga – Baltiysk, Baltiysk – Ust-Luga. Thus, the Russian Railways entrust Oboronlogistics with the transportation of its cargo on ferries intended for the repair and construction of railway tracks in the Kaliningrad Region.



The ferries Ambal and Baltiysk operated by Oboronlogistics on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line are adapted for the transportation of railway rolling stock and wheeled vehicles. The average capacity of ferries: Ambal - 90 cars, Baltiysk - 84 cars. The frequency of flights for each ship is once every five calendar days or 5-6 round trips per month.