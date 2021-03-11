  The version for the print
    Transit of containers on network owned by Russian Railways increased 1.8 times in January-February 2021

    In January-February 2021, 964,200 loaded and empty Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (TEUs) containers were transported via the Russian Railways’ network on all routes, 11.6% more than in the same two months in 2020.

    Containers on domestic routes numbered 369,300 TEUs, an increase of 4.5%, while containers for export amounted to 244,000 TEUs, up 3.6%, and the number of containers imported was 198,200 TEUs, a rise of 3.8%. Transit containers rose to 152,700 TEUs, representing growth of 1.8 times.

    The number of loaded containers transported on all routes increased by 17.8% and amounted to more than 665,600 TEUs carrying 9.4 million tons of cargo, an increase of 14.9%.

    During January-February 2021, the railways carried the following categories of freight. Figures in brackets show the percentage change compared to January-February 2020: chemicals and soda – 119,900 TEUs (+8.9%); timber – 78,400 (-0.1%); paper – 60,000 (+0.1%); industrial goods – 71,000 (+38.5%); hardware – 59,400 (+34.2%); machines, machine tools, engines – 53,700 (an increase of 1.5 times); automobiles and components – 41,000 (+7.8%); ferrous metals – 38,800 (an increase of 1.4 times); non-ferrous metals – 25,000 (+23.9%); miscellaneous and consolidated cargo – 21,500 (+18.2%); oil and petroleum products – 11,100 (-23.3%); construction materials – 16,700 (+13.2%); chemical and mineral fertilisers – 6,200 (-4.6%); non-ferrous ore and sulphuric feedstock – 5,500 (+24.9%); coal – 3,200 (new cargo); metal structures – 2,000 (-6.1%); fish – 3,000 (-10.2%); grain – 6,200 (an increase of 4.2 times); milled products – 1,600 (-5.3%); potatoes, fruit and vegetables – 1,700 (an increase of 1.4 times); miscellaneous food products – 22,900 (+20.3%).

2021 March 11

