2021 March 11 17:40

Rosmorport’s revenues from port charges decreased by 3% in 2M’2021

In January-February 2021, FSUE Rosmorport’s revenues from port charges decreased by 3%, year-on-year, to RUB 3.498 billion. The decrease should be attributed to the decline of service volumes by 2% to 262.1 million GT including 223.7 million GT of foreign shipping vessels (- 3%) and 38.4 million GT of short-sea shipping vessels (+4.3%).

According to the company’s statement, the decrease in handling of foreign shipping vessels was registered in the segment of liquid bulk cargo (crude oil and oil products) at the ports of Novorossiysk in January 2021 and at the ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga; in the segment of containerized cargo at Big Port St. Petersburg; Ro-RO-cargo in Kavkaz and Kerch; as well as general reduction of calls to the ports of Nakhodka, Vladivostok, Vostochny and Kaliningrad for bunkering.

The number of pilotage operations conducted by FSUE Rosmorport in January-February 2021 declined by 1%, year-on-year, to 23,700 operations due to general decrease of calls amid the pandemic.

In January-February 2021, Russian seaports handled 128.3 million tonnes of cargo, down 3.2% year-on-year. The rate of throughput fall has slowed down considerably. In the reported period, Russian ports handled 60.96 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+10.9%) and 67.34 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-13.3%).

In the 2-month period of 2021, the growth of dry bulk cargo handling was demonstrated by the ports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin (20.3%), the Far East Basin (12.4%) and the Baltic Basin (7.4%). The growth of total throughput was driven by the growing handling of dry bulk cargo in the following ports: Vanino – 37.5%, Nakhodka – 3.5%, Vladivostok – 26.8%, Tuapse – 7.2%, Taman – 26.5%, Kavkaz – 29.7%, Azov – 71.9%, Yeisk – 9%, Taganrog – 6.9%, Vyborg – 73.1%.

The highest growth in the segment of dry bulk cargo was shown by coke and coal – 14.2%, chemical and mineral fertilizers – 6.7%, ore – 5.1%. In the segment of loose cargo, the growth of 39.3% was ensured mainly by grain handling (+48.6%). Handling of general cargo rose by 0.9% driven by handling of refrigerated cargo (+8.1%) including fish (+22.9%), and ferrous metal (+2.9%). Handling of RO-RO cargo grew by 5.1%, containerized cargo – by 1.3%.