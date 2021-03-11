2021 March 11 17:26

Danish port orders Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane

Denmark’s Port of Kalundborg has ordered an eco-efficient Model 7 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane to meet expected container and general cargo demand at its newly developed New West Port. The order, booked in Q1 2021, according to Konecranes's release.

The port placed the order as it prepares to start operations in Spring 2021. The crane will be operated by APM Terminals in agreement with A.P. Moller (Maersk), which recently added Kalundborg to their locations. The crane joins an older Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 currently on site and will be delivered in May 2021.



