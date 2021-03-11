2021 March 11 17:16

Zeaborn Ship Management builds on navigational excellence with Wärtsilä Fleet Operations Solution

Hamburg-based third-party ship manager Zeaborn Ship Management (ZSM) has chosen Wärtsilä Voyage’s Fleet Operations Solution (FOS) as the digital navigation platform for its managed tanker fleet, according to Wärtsilä's release. Each of their 12 vessels will deploy the state-of-the-art system, enabling ZSM to effectively benchmark voyage execution, support the safety of the fleet and reduce crew workload. The order with Wärtsilä Voyage was placed in December 2020.

FOS integrates Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) with voyage planning functions as well as enabling a ship-to-shore link from the system. With the capability of harnessing data from other ship systems and external sources and deploying advanced analytics and machine learning to deliver insights, FOS is a powerful tool with multiple uses. For ZSM, supporting navigational safety was one of the priorities given its importance to tanker owners and charterers.

The delivery includes the FOS navigation package, spanning voyage planning and execution modules, ECDIS operational leases and the Wärtsilä BridgeMate tablet application that enables back-up charts, navigation decision support and the berthing assistance on wings to be accessed from anywhere on the vessel.

Simplified voyage planning and accurately monitored voyage execution – allowing for benchmarking, assessment and continuous improvement - are fundamental to tanker owners and charterers given the high potential cost of safety concerns. One immediate benefit of FOS is a dramatic reduction in the amount of time needed to plan routes, leaving crew with more time to focus on other work critical to securing safe passage. Real-time monitoring, advanced weather routing and instant updates of charts are among the further advantages of the connected solution.



