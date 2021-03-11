  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 11 15:52

    BIMCO and RINA propose method to calculate energy efficiency of existing ships

    BIMCO and the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA) have identified a need for – and therefore proposed - an alternative method to determine an accurate reference speed in connection with a carbon reduction framework currently under development by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The aim is to secure that older ships also can obtain a reliable energy efficient design index (for existing ships), even if the original sea trial data from when the ship was delivered, is lost, according to BIMCO's release.

    The proposal has been submitted to the 8th session of the intersessional meeting of the working group on reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships, ahead of the group’s online meeting on 24 – 28 May 2021.

    The IMO has set a number of greenhouse gas reduction goals towards 2050. One goal is to reduce carbon intensity by at least 40% by 2030, pursuing efforts towards 70% by 2050, compared to 2008. In addition, the vision is to decarbonise shipping as soon as possible in this century.

    This strategy was approved in 2018, and the IMO is now establishing short-term, mid-term and long-term measures to achieve its goals and will proceed with the short-term measures through three basic solutions; measures which are meant to be agreed by 2023.

    The first measure focuses on the general energy efficiency of the ship’s operations; the Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan (SEEMP). The second establishes a new measure; an operational Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), and the third measure is related to establishing an index identifying the technical energy efficiency for ships build before 2013 (referred to as “existing” ships).

    This third measure is the so-called energy efficiency existing ship index (EEXI) and is very similar to the already existing regulation for “new” ships (build after 1 January 2013); the so-called Energy Efficient Design Index, EEDI.

    As mentioned above, EEXI ships are already built and in operation, and thus, the primary objective of the index is not to reduce CO2 intensity by improved design, but instead to force existing ships to match the designed efficiency of new ships.

    While the EEXI guidelines are still in the making at IMO, the regulation will likely affect around 30,000 existing ships, as many of these may need a technical upgrade to meet the new requirements.

    There are several ways to determine the parameters forming the EEXI value and depending on the method, the preparatory work is far from simple. In particular, as some of the parameters included in the calculation of EEXI will have a high impact on the outcome. One parameter in the calculation requires data from the original sea trial test back in the days when the ship was delivered from the shipyard. For many existing ships subject to the EEXI, such data does simply not exist any longer and is either lost over time for various reasons or has been measured in a particular loading condition which is neither relevant nor useful to the EEXI calculation.

    In such cases, the EEXI calculation guideline offers the option to calculate the reference speed (the so-called Vref) using an approximate formula for the ship type and installed engine power. This approximation comes however with an included “margin factor” of 5% which means that the approximated reference speed will be on the conservative side, giving results an un-realistic value of the EEXI, in particular for well-maintained and energy efficient ships.

    To ensure trustworthiness and fairness of the general concept, BIMCO and RINA have proposed to amend the IMO guidelines for EEXI to include an alternative method for determining the reference speed (Vref), which are needed for the calculation. The suggested method helps to determine an accurate Vref parameter based on empirical data from actual in-service ship performance measurements in a given loading condition.

    Both procedures and outcome from the measurements must of course be duly verified by the flag state or the authorised classification society.

    BIMCO believes there could be as many as 5,000 – 10,000 ships with inadequate documentation from the original sea trial, and therefore believes this alternative method for calculation is needed.

Другие новости по темам: RINA, BIMCO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 11

17:40 Rosmorport’s revenues from port charges decreased by 3% in 2M’2021
17:26 Danish port orders Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane
17:16 Zeaborn Ship Management builds on navigational excellence with Wärtsilä Fleet Operations Solution
16:43 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 10, 2021
16:30 MSC introduces a new container shipping service between Southeast Asia and U.S. West Coast with new Sentosa service
16:05 Industry backs United Nations $5 billion ‘moon-shot’ programme to decarbonise shipping
15:52 BIMCO and RINA propose method to calculate energy efficiency of existing ships
15:49 NIBULON and Jordan demonstrate successful cooperation
15:30 CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge from Morocco to North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia & Poland
14:28 Average physical depreciation of Rosmorport’s berthing facilities decreased to 22.7%
14:02 Port of Long Beach reports record in February 2021
13:46 NLMK Group introduces new product transportation scheme
13:22 MacGregor to supply environmentally sustainable PCTC solutions to NYK Line
13:15 LR awarded Approval in Principle for Exmar ammonia fuelled gas carrier
12:52 Introduction of port charges for coal loading in FE suggested by ad hoc ministry
12:31 Vard delivers expedition cruise vessel to Coral Expeditions
12:03 Maersk Product Tankers delivers record-high financial results in 2020
11:46 Russian scientists developed composite-based floating modules for Arctic infrastructure projects
11:30 Gasum obtains LNG distribution license in France
11:07 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 11, 2021
11:02 Equinor awarded PGS and Shearwater GeoServices framework agreements for 4D towed streamer seismic acquisition offshore Norway
10:23 UK port industry welcomes focus on freight in interim Union Connectivity Review
10:20 Royal IHC, DMI and Royal Netherlands Navy sign contract for the docking and repair of HNLMS Groningen
10:01 First turn of EuroChem terminal to be launched in Ust-Luga by Q4’2023
09:39 LUKOIL announces IFRS financial results for 2020
09:20 Oil prices start rising
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of March 10

2021 March 10

18:35 DEME Offshore and Sabca test drones for O&M and critical operations at a wind farm in the North Sea
18:22 RF Transport Ministry set to arrange phase by phase transfer of inland water ways to unified operator’s management
18:15 Wärtsilä to deliver barge-mounted 54 MW / 32 MWh energy storage system to Therma Marine, Philippines
18:00 Scope of dredging at Russia’s IWW to total 21.2 million cubic meters in 2021
17:45 ABP and Clarksons Port Services sign new long-term agreement in Ipswich
17:30 Budget for dredging in Bechevinskaya Bay almost doubled to about RUB 19 billion
17:15 Solstad awarded four PSV contracts for work in the UK North Sea
17:00 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 2M’2021 dropped by 14.6%
16:41 APM Terminals Barcelona applies 5G technology to improve traffic safety
16:15 Maritime industry leaders to explore ammonia as marine fuel in Singapore
16:00 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2021 fell by 3.2% Y-o-Y
15:41 Crowley, Greenbrier launch and christen new fuel barge for Alaska
15:24 Keppel O&M delivers LNG carrier to the subsidiary of Avenir LNG
15:04 Kalmar receives repeat order of AutoStrads from Patrick Terminals
14:46 Western Shiprepair completed maintenance and repair works of Stena Flavia
14:29 MAN Energy Solutions to provide services for Greece’s first LNG truck-loading pilot station
14:17 Port of Liepaja throughput in 2M’2021 rose by 0.8% Y-o-Y
13:48 Aymeric Hamon appointed as General Director of Mordraga
13:36 Petersburg Oil Terminal starts handling Belarus' oil products
13:10 Port of Ipswich reaches 2 million tonnes of cargo since lockdown
12:53 ABB technology to support iconic U.S. ferry’s move to hybrid-electric operations
12:05 MSC reports another successful year for its reefer cargo services
11:54 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company completes another stage of its container storage yard modernisation
11:26 NIBULON’s high-capacity fleet sets new export record
11:05 VCFI continues to rise in February and grows by 6.83%
10:40 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” opens in Moscow
10:39 MOL enhances function of AR navigation system to support vessel navigation
09:59 Stena Line aims to become the most diverse shipping company in the world
09:54 Artificial plot of land put into operation in Ust-Luga seaport
09:40 Oil prices decrease as US reserves grow
09:28 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 10, 2021
09:27 Baltic Dry Index as of March 9
09:15 ECSA-ETF: EU shipping needs to attract and retain more women