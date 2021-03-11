2021 March 11 15:49

NIBULON and Jordan demonstrate successful cooperation

At the end of February 2021, Andriy Vadaturskyy, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board at NIBULON, visited Jordan, the company says in a press release.

As part of the visit, he met with the Minister of Agriculture of Jordan, Mohammad Daoudiyeh, to discuss corn supply prospects to the Kingdom. He also visited the main office and facilities of Jordanian Silos and Supply General Company, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, and others.

“Jordan is NIBULON’s long-standing partner”, mentions Andriy Vadaturskyy. “The company regularly wins government tenders for the agricultural commodity supply to this country. In particular, since 2008, the company has supplied almost 2.6 million tons of grain. As part of my visit, we discussed prospects for our further cooperation with the government and business entities in the country in the fields of international trading and investment activity”.

Andriy Vadaturskyy thanked the Embassy of Ukraine, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Myroslava Shcherbatiuk, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, for organizing a working visit, providing opportunities to develop Ukrainian business on the Kingdom market, eliminating trade barriers, promoting Ukrainian export potential abroad, as well as expanding trade and economic cooperation between Ukraine and Jordan.

“This support is now urgent for Ukrainian business during the coronavirus pandemic. The Embassy’s activity is important to implement Ukraine’s economic strategy and the Order of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine No.304 of 14.08.2020 “On Indices of Foreign Diplomatic Institutions’ Efficiency in the Economic Direction”, as well as is a model for others”, he mentioned.