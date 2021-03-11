2021 March 11 14:28

Average physical depreciation of Rosmorport’s berthing facilities decreased to 22.7%

In 2019, it was as high as 24%

Average physical depreciation of FSUE Rosmorport’s berthing facilities has reduced from 24% in 2019 to 22.7% in 2020, Elena Daeva, Deputy Head of Department, FSUE Rosmorport, said at the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” being held by PortNews Media Group in Moscow.



Average physical depreciation of berth facilities in the Baltic Basin is 21%, in the Far East Basin - 26%, in the Azov-Black Sea Basin – 21%.



12% of the berths require repair or replacement of fenders with 7% of berths having no fenders at all.