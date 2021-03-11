2021 March 11 12:52

Introduction of port charges for coal loading in FE suggested by ad hoc ministry

When speaking at the meeting of RF President with members of the Russian Federation Government (videoconference, March 10), Alexei Chekunkov, the Minister for Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, suggested introduction of a charge for coal loading in the ports of the Far East Federal District with a purpose to develop eco-tourism in the region.

According to the official website of the Kremlin, there is a plan to create a fund dedicated for the development of eco-tourism in the Far East with coal handling charges considered as its financial source.

“We suggest the creation of a special-purpose fund to develop ecological tourism in the Far East. Special charge for coal loading in the ports of the Far East, of let’s say RUB 25 per tonne, can be considered as a source of financing. Those charges can be taken from ship owners most of which sail under foreign flags. It will make just about 1 percent of the coal business margin”, said Alexei Chekunkov.

According to him, this measure would ensure the support of the eco-tourism with over RUB 2.5 billion per year and “an additional income for the Far East residents engaged in the tourist industry who annually see 100 million tonnes of coal being delivered to the ports”.

Vladimir Putin supported Alexander Novak, the Minister of Energy, who asked for more discussion of that proposal before making the decision as “the issue of higher port charges had not been considered”.