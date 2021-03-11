2021 March 11 14:02

Port of Long Beach reports record in February 2021

An unseasonable surge in cargo lifted the Port of Long Beach to its busiest February on record, according to the company's release.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 771,735 twenty-foot equivalent units in February, a 43.3% uptick from the same month last year and marking the largest year-over-year increase for a single month in the Port’s 110-year history.

It was also the first time the Port of Long Beach handled more than 700,000 TEUs in the month of February, exceeding the previous record set in February 2018 by 109,945 TEUs.

Imports jumped 50.3% to 373,756 TEUs, while exports declined 4.9% to 119,416 TEUs. Empty containers moved through the Port climbed 69.6% to 278,563 TEUs.

Although activity typically slows in February as east Asian factories close for up to two weeks to celebrate the Lunar New Year, China largely worked through the holiday to fill back orders and meet the increasing demands of consumers ordering items online.

The San Pedro Bay ports complex is experiencing a historic cargo surge that started in July 2020. The Port of Long Beach continues to collaborate with stakeholders to facilitate the efficient movement of cargo.



The Port of Long Beach is the nation’s second-busiest seaport. With 175 shipping lines connecting Long Beach to 217 seaports, the Port handles $170 billion in trade annually, supporting more than 575,000 Southern California jobs.