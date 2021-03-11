2021 March 11 12:31

Vard delivers expedition cruise vessel to Coral Expeditions

Fincantieri subsidiary Vard, one of the major global shipbuilders of specialized vessels, has delivered the second expedition cruise vessel, “Coral Geographer” to the Australian company Coral Expeditions, according to the company's release.



“Coral Geographer” has been specially tailored for personalized expedition cruises to remote and exotic destinations in Asia and Oceania. The ship has been built at Vard Vung Tau shipyard in Vietnam and is 93.7 meters long with accommodation on board for 120 guests. True to the Coral Expeditions’ product requirements in the Australian market, the on board environment is finished to a high standard of comfort, with staterooms having generous open balconies occupying over half of the total vessel area. Her first maiden voyage will start from Cairns, Queensland, at the end of March.



In 2019, Vard delivered “Coral Adventurer”, first unit of the class, as part of the company’s fleet expansion plan.