2021 March 11 11:46

Russian scientists developed composite-based floating modules for Arctic infrastructure projects

The modules can be used for establishing different bases without capital construction

Russian scientists have developed floating modules based on composite substructure for infrastructure projects in the Arctic, Oleg Timofeyev, Dean, Faculty of Shipbuilding and Ocean Engineering, St. Petersburg State Marine Technical University, said at the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” being held by PortNews Media Group in Moscow.



According to the speaker, expert evaluation of composite substructure operational costs shows that they make only half of those in case of steel substructure. Maintenance of steel substructures requires regular docking of them for inspections and repairs. Besides, life time of composite substructures is about 4 times longer, hence lower life cycle cost of such facilities.



Therefore, investment prospects of projects on construction of composite structure modules for the Arctic zone are higher.



Equipment and technologies applied for such modules are based on a wide range of innovative solutions: application of nuclear energy, LNG, renewable sources of energy, zero emission systems and modular approach to construction.



Such technologies can be applied for fitting and modernization of hydraulic engineering facilities (berths, locks, dams) at inland water ways of Russia.



Oleg Timofeyev says the Emergencies Ministry got interested in the project in view of its plans to build a base in the Arctic zone.