2021 March 11 11:02

Equinor awarded PGS and Shearwater GeoServices framework agreements for 4D towed streamer seismic acquisition offshore Norway

Equinor has awarded PGS and Shearwater GeoServices framework agreements for 4D towed streamer seismic acquisition on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS). The agreements have a total estimated value of around NOK 700 million, according to the company's release.



PGS and Shearwater have been awarded generic framework agreements covering 4D seismic services on the NCS for a firm period of two years starting in 2021. The agreements include two two-year options and can also be applied for the UK continental shelf.



PGS has also been awarded a specific framework agreement for 4D seismic services at the Gullfaks field. The agreement comprises an exclusive right to acquire up to three surveys prior to 2031.

PGS and Shearwater are Norwegian seismic suppliers with strong technical solutions, modern and well-equipped vessels and a good track record for Equinor.

The new agreements will create important activity for the suppliers. The offshore operations will be supported by PGS’s office in Oslo and Shearwater’s offices in Bergen and Gatwick.