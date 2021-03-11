2021 March 11 10:20

Royal IHC, DMI and Royal Netherlands Navy sign contract for the docking and repair of HNLMS Groningen

Royal IHC and the Directie Materiele Instandhouding (DMI: Department of Material Maintenance) of the Royal Netherlands Navy signed a contract for the docking and repair of HNLMS Groningen, according to the company's release. Royal IHC’s Director of Defence, Louwrens op de Beek, and DMI’s Head of Purchasing, Annemieke Selbach, put their signatures to the document at the naval yard in Den Helder.

HNLMS Groningen is currently back in The Netherlands due to issues with the propeller shaft on the starboard side. Royal IHC will coordinate and carry out the inspection of the shaft, and to this end, the ship will be docked at the Reimerswaal shipyard in Vlissingen.

The project will be carried out in two phases. Firstly, the propeller shaft will be removed and its associated components disassembled so that an inspection can take place. The patrol vessel will then return to Den Helder. After the propeller shaft has been repaired, the HNLMS Groningen will dock again in Vlissingen where Royal IHC will reinstall it.

“We are honoured that DMI has awarded us this contract,” says Louwrens op de Beek. “Alongside the engineering assignments that Royal IHC is currently carrying out, this project is a great opportunity to use our knowledge and expertise more widely for the Dutch Ministry of Defence. It is a step towards our ambition to intensify our cooperation with them, and together, we will ensure that HNLMS Groningen can carry out its tasks effectively once more."