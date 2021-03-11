2021 March 11 10:01

First turn of EuroChem terminal to be launched in Ust-Luga by Q4’2023

The first turn of the EuroChem terminal in the port of Ust-Luga is to be launched by the fourth quarter of 2023, Maksim Martyshov, Head of the Logistic Projects Department, MCC EuroChem, said at the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” being held by PortNews Media Group in Moscow.

According to the speaker, investments into the first turn of the terminal will total about $280 million.



The guaranteed cargo base for loading of the EuroChem terminal in 2023 is 6 million tonnes.



