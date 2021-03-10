2021 March 10 18:00

Scope of dredging at Russia’s IWW to total 21.2 million cubic meters in 2021

Assets of IWW authorities comprise 2,359 units of technical fleet



The scope of dredging works at inland water ways of Russia to total 21.2 million cubic meters in 2021, Konstantin Anisimov, Deputy Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency, said at the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” being held by PortNews Media Group in Moscow.



With the transition to the standard-compliant maintenance of inland water ways, the scope of dredging works will range between 30 and 35 million cubic meters per year.



In 2020, dredging at Russia’s IWW totaled 23.1 million cubic meters.



As of today, the assets of IWW authorities comprise 2,359 units of technical fleet (1,908 units are ready for operation) including 154 units of dredging fleet (120 units ready for operation). Average age of the dredging facilities exceeds 36 years.

