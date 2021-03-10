2021 March 10 17:30

Budget for dredging in Bechevinskaya Bay almost doubled to about RUB 19 billion

The works to be commenced in June 2021

The budget for dredging works at the access canal to the Bechevinskaya Bay under the NOVATEK’s LNG terminal project has almost doubled to about RUB 19 billion, Zakhary Dzhioyev, Deputy Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency, said at the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” being held by PortNews Media Group in Moscow.

According to the speaker, the budget for the previous tender of about RUB 10 billion was not realistic in the market of that specific region.

Besides, the dredging is to be accomplished within a limited period of time with the works to be commenced in June 2021. The next tender procedure is to be launched in the nearest time.

As it was reported earlier, implementation of the NOVATEK’s project on construction of the largest LNG terminal in the Kamchatka Territory is expected in 2022. Investments into the project are estimated at RUB 110 billion.

The investment project on construction and development of transshipment facilities in the Bechevinskaya Bay of the Kamchatka Territory is intended for transshipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered from Sabetta port in the Gulf of Ob by ice-class gas carriers onto non-ice-class tankers for further delivery to the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region.

The port infrastructure will include two floating LNG storage facilities, an access canal in the Bechevinskaya Bay, offshore points for ship-to-ship transshipment of LNG and a system ensuring safe traffic of vessels.

RF Government earlier said the project on construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka had been put under special control of the state.

Related links:

Rosmorport obtains approval of Glavgosexpertiza for dredging under project on construction of LNG terminal in Kamchatka >>>>

Construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka put under special control of RF Government>>>>

FSUE Rosmorport to adjust design documentation for dredging at LNG terminal in Bechevinskaya bay >>>>

Rosmorport announced tender for construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka>>>>

RF Government earmarked RUB 3.5 billion for construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka>>>>