2021 March 10 18:15

Wärtsilä to deliver barge-mounted 54 MW / 32 MWh energy storage system to Therma Marine, Philippines

Therma Marine Inc. (TMI), a subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corporation, one of the Philippines’ leading companies involved in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services, has ordered a barge-mounted 54 MW / 32 MWh energy storage system to be delivered by Wärtsilä on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis, according to the company's release. The Wärtsilä barge will be placed next to TMI’s existing thermal power barge of a total of 100 MW in the municipality of Maco in the province of Davao de Oro. The order was placed in September 2020. The project will be handled on a fast-track basis, with delivery scheduled to be completed in Q4 2021.

This will be the first ever deployment of a floating energy storage solution in the South East Asia region. It will involve placing ten Wärtsilä GridSolv Max systems, supported by the company’s advanced GEMS energy management platform, aboard a floating barge. The solution will provide flexibility for TMI in their ancillary service contract with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines.



Wärtsilä’s GridSolv Max is an advanced energy storage solution that is designed for streamlined installation and integration, significantly increasing energy density and system reliability to meet customer energy needs while also adequately future-proofing their hardware assets. The innovative and standardised architecture supports both stand-alone energy storage deployments as well as integrated hybrids with thermal or renewable generation assets.

GEMS has become the most-used energy storage software and integration platform, operating globally in over 70 systems. GEMS offers the widest selection of use-case applications and can manage, integrate and synchronise any complex composition of energy assets, including wind, solar, thermal and storage.

The number of Wärtsilä power barge installations globally is 26, with a total power output of 1,500 MW. A floating power barge enables fast supply of electricity to areas with limited infrastructure and is a mobile asset, enabling relocation or trade.

Wärtsilä has a strong presence in South East Asia, with a total installed capacity of more than 9,000 MW, of which 2,000 MW were executed as EPC deliveries, including approximately 300 MW of energy storage.



Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world.