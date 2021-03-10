2021 March 10 17:45

ABP and Clarksons Port Services sign new long-term agreement in Ipswich

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading and best-connected port operator has signed a new long-term agreement with Clarksons Port Services, one of the UK’s largest port services and vessel agency businesses.

This new agreement relates to a grain and biomass terminal at the Port of Ipswich and will see Clarksons carry out a significant range of additional investments in their handling and storage capabilities.

Building on over 20 years of serving customers at the Port of Ipswich, Clarksons’ reputation for excellence in the agribulks sector has seen their activity grow substantially over the last few years. The company will utilise almost 6 acres of covered bulk storage space, handling around 400,000 tonnes of cargo every year, demonstrating Clarksons’ strong commitment to the East Anglian region and their customers.

Since 2015, ABP has invested in the construction of around 130,000 square feet of additional modern TASCC & Organic Certified bulk warehousing space at the Port of Ipswich, including in its Orwell Bulk and Cliff Bulk Terminals, in order to meet demand as a result of substantial growth in import cargoes.