2021 March 10 16:00

Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2021 fell by 3.2% Y-o-Y

The rate of throughput fall slows down considerably

In January-February 2021, Russian seaports handled 128.3 million tonnes of cargo, down 3.2% year-on-year, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

In the reported period, Russian ports handled 60.96 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+10.9%) and 67.34 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-13.3%). According to the statement, the rate of throughput fall slows down considerably. The fall of the two-months result has decreased almost 2.5 times versus the January fall of 7.6% (according to the update – Ed.).

Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin fell by fell by 9.1% to 14.95 million tonnes including 4.04 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-8%) and 10.91 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-9.5%).



Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin fell by 9.4% to 38.96 million tonnes including 17.71 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+7.4%) and 21.25 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-19.8%).

Total throughput of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin fell by 0.7% to 39.16 million tonnes including 17.26 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+20.3%) and 21.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-12.7%).



Throughput of seaports in the Caspian Basin fell by 14.4% to 1.23 million tonnes including 0.44 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-28.7%) and 0.79 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-3.6%).



Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin rose by 5.3% to 34.0 million tonnes including 21.51 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+12.4%) and 12.49 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-5%).