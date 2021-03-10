2021 March 10 15:41

Crowley, Greenbrier launch and christen new fuel barge for Alaska

Crowley achieved a significant milestone in its 55,000-barrel articulated tug-barge (ATB) new-build project with the launch and christening at Greenbrier Marine of Qamun, a double-hulled petroleum barge specifically designed for the Alaska fuels market, according to the company's release.

The 350-foot vessel was sponsored by Natalie Meidel, wife of Rick Meidel, vice president and general manager of Crowley Fuels Alaska. She carried out the long-standing maritime tradition of breaking a ceremonial bottle against the hull.

The barge will be paired with the tug Aurora, which has been launched and is nearing completion at Master Boat Builders Inc., in Coden, Ala. Delivery to Crowley is expected in April 2021.

A small group of representatives from Crowley and Greenbrier came together for a small, private launch at Greenbrier’s facility in Portland, Ore. All attendees participated in a short, socially distanced christening ceremony on the barge deck and rode the barge into the water as it was launched. This was the first time a launch had been observed at Greenbrier Marine in this way. Due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols, launch attendance was limited for health and safety.

Qamun’s construction continues a Crowley-Greenbrier relationship that has produced 10 previous, heavy deck-strength barges since 2007 to support offshore energy and other industries.



Crowley Engineering Services provided on-site construction management using a design powered by Jensen Maritime, its recently integrated naval architecture and marine engineering firm. The ATB was specifically designed to meet Ice Class and Polar Code requirements to operate safely and effectively in Western Alaska year-round. It features protections for the environment using energy efficient, lower emission engines and a first-of-its-kind lightering helmet to support safe and fast load rates. Its shallow draft will meet the fuel needs of Western Alaska, which depends on maneuverable and functional vessels for reliable supplying



The barge and tug are compliant with the Jones Act, a law requiring any vessel that ships goods between U.S. ports to be manufactured in the United States, and American operated.