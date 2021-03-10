2021 March 10 14:46

Western Shiprepair completed maintenance and repair works of Stena Flavia

At the end of February, Western Shiprepair, one of BLRT Repair Yards, members of BLRT Grupp, completed maintenance and repair works of Stena Flavia, a Ro-Ro passenger ship which belongs to the Swedish shipping company Stena Line. This is the first vessel owned by Stena Line accepted by the yard in a long time.

186.42 metres long Ro-Ro ship has left Western Shiprepair following a 12-day repair and maintenance program. On arrival the vessel was accommodated in Western Shiprepair’s floating dock number 170, which was put into service in 2020.

The yard’s planned contractual specification included everything from overhauling both steering gears, repairs and maintenance both tail shafts, piping, valves and heat exchangers to installation of hull structure reinforcements, steel renewal and modification works.

Team of Western Shiprepair also performed cleaning and painting of hull, tanks, decks and other compartments – total area 18500 m2.

Mr. Björn Brandone, Fleet Superintendent of Stena Rederi AS, has said that it was nothing but pleasure collaborating with Western Shiprepair. “Everyone who`s been involved in the project has followed execution plan and agreed schedule. As a result, we`ve got an efficient and professionally managed project”.

Now, the vessel is already back on track, and running between Nynäshamn‒Ventspils.