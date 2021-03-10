2021 March 10 15:24

Keppel O&M delivers LNG carrier to the subsidiary of Avenir LNG

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) has successfully delivered its second newbuild Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carrier, the Avenir Accolade to its owner, a subsidiary of Avenir LNG Limited (Avenir LNG). The LNG carrier can also function as an LNG bunkering vessel (LBV), making it the third LBV that Keppel has delivered, according to the company's release.

The dual-fuel Avenir Accolade attests to Keppel’s growing track record in solutions for the gas value chain and reinforces Keppel’s Vision 2030 to seize opportunities in LNG solutions.

Similar to the first vessel delivered to Avenir LNG, the 7,500m3 Avenir Accolade was built at Keppel Nantong Shipyard in China, and is equipped with engines that can run on both diesel and LNG. Keppel O&M’s technology arm, Offshore Technology Development (OTD), also installed and commissioned the vessel’s Ballast Water Treatment System.

Avenir Accolade is designed to support small-scale LNG distribution and bunkering. It will be chartered to LNG Power Limited, a subsidiary of Hygo Energy Transition, and used to deliver LNG to various ports across Brazil.

Keppel O&M has developed a suite of solutions in both the demand and supply of LNG as fuel. It previously delivered the Avenir Advantage, South East Asia’s first LBV, as well as the FueLNG Bellina, Singapore’s first LBV, and is currently building dual-fuel vessels such as containerships, dredgers and LBVs. Keppel O&M is also promoting LNG as a marine fuel through FueLNG, its joint venture with Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd, which provides safe truck and vessel LNG bunkering solutions in Singapore.

About Keppel Offshore & Marine

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) is a world leader in providing total solutions to the offshore, marine and energy industries. Bolstered by a global network of yards and offices, it has extensive know-how across a wide range of capabilities – design & engineering, new builds, conversions & repairs, and support services.



About Avenir LNG Limited

Avenir LNG supplies small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, power generation and transport fuel sectors as well as providing infrastructure to support the development of LNG as a marine fuel. Leveraging the expertise of it’s shareholders, Avenir LNG has quickly become one of the leading providers of small-scale LNG solutions; working with local partners and end users to develop the infrastructure necessary to unlock new markets for natural gas. With a fleet of 6 modern dual purpose LNG vessels at it’s disposal and it’s first LNG import facility under construction, Avenir LNG is uniquely positioned to capitalise on this segments high growth potential.