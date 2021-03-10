2021 March 10 14:17

Port of Liepaja throughput in 2M’2021 rose by 0.8% Y-o-Y

The port’s container throughput rose 2.8 times

In January-February 2021, freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia rose by 0.8%, year-on-year, to 1 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of grain and cereal products climbed by 0.1% to 401,300 tonnes, handling of building materials fell by 22.6% to 77,300 tonnes, handling of oil products dropped by 20.3% to 76,900 tonnes.

Handling of Ro-Ro cargo rose by 19% to 7,379 units, container throughput grew 2.8 times to 1,267 TEUs.

In the reporting period, the port serviced 4,465 passengers, down 3%, year-on-year.

The number of calls fell by 7% to 244 calls.

Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. Liepaja ranks third port of Latvia by handled cargo volume. Half of the port’s cargo throughput is fueled by crude oil and bulk cargoes imported from the CIS countries, largely from Belorussia. In 2020, throughput of Liepaja port was 6.6 million tonnes.