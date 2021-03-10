2021 March 10 13:48

Aymeric Hamon appointed as General Director of Mordraga

Aymeric Hamon has been appointed General Director of Mordraga. Taking part in the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” organized by PortNews Media Group in Moscow he said that Mordraga is set to complete the current contracts in Russia (dredging in the Gulf of Ob) while studying the market for participation in new offshore projects.

Mordraga LLC is a Sponsor of the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” (Moscow, 10-11 March 2021).

Mordraga LLC, Russian company founded in 2005 as part of DEME Group (a global group with over 150 years' experience in maritime construction and engineering work worldwide) provides a complete cycle of solutions in dredging, land reclamation and hydraulic engineering at seaports and in open sea for laying of underwater pipelines and installation of offshore structures including platforms. The company’s fleet numbers over 100 modern ships of multiple purpose.