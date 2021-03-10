2021 March 10 13:36

Petersburg Oil Terminal starts handling Belarus' oil products

Guaranteed amount of oil products to be handled by POT in 2021 – 680,000 tones of heavy fuel oil and 130,000 tones of mixed oil

Petersburg Oil Terminal says it has accepted the second batch of oil products from Belarus - 3,600 tonnes of heavy fuel oil delivered by the railway.

The shipments are foreseen by the intergovernmental agreement on exports of Belorussian oil products via the Russian ports signed by the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. The document provides for handling over 9.8 million tonnes of oil products in Russia’s Baltic ports in 2021-2023 including 3.5 million tonnes in 2021, 3.2 million tonnes in 2022 and 3.1 million tonnes in 2023. The agreement signed for three years and can be extended automatically.

“Handling of oil products is a highly competitive market where long-term contracts are welcome. POT, as a service company, deals with all suppliers and shippers. We have already had the experience of handling small batches of oil products delivered from Belarus”, says Mikhail Skigin, Chairman of POT BoD.

Petersburg Oil Terminal is one of Russia’s terminals for transshipment of oil products in the Baltic Region. It is an advanced transshipment facility and one of the largest stevedoring companies of Big Port St. Petersburg. POT offers a hi-tech acceptance of oil products delivered by railway, river and road transport as well as shipment of oil products by road transport, sea-going ships and bunkering vessels. The terminal established in 1995 covers the area of 37 hectares and numbers 37 tanks for light and dark oil products. Its annual capacity is 10 million tonnes. In 2020, POT shipped over 9.2 million tonnes of oil products.

