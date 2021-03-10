  The version for the print
  2021 March 10 11:54

    Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company completes another stage of its container storage yard modernisation

    Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (“VSC”), a Global Ports group company, has completed the modernisation of two container storage yards with a total area of 18,000 sq. m. As a result, the yard capacity for the stacking of containers in these areas has doubled fr om three to six tiers. This increase in yard capacity and equipment upgrade will enable VSC to substantially increase its throughput, Global Ports says in a press release.

    The renovation of the crane tracks and replacement of the utilities and power supply systems took seven months. A new fitting surface for the operational areas was put in place, consisting of special square pedestals designed to withstand load of containers stacked in six tiers. In 2021, two new RMG cranes will be installed in these areas with the stacking height of 6+1, which allow the capacity of the areas to double from 1.3 thousand TEU to 2.7 thousand TEU.

    In 2020, VSC carried out a similar reconstruction of more than 18,000 sq. m of the yard in the area of berth 6, wh ere two new RMG cranes were also installed. This made it possible to double the capacity of the area from 1.43 thousand TEU to 2.7 thousand TEU.

    The reconstruction works have increased the total capacity of VSC’s yard to 25,000 TEU.

    Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company has been implementing its operating facility upgrade programme since 2019, which includes the reconstruction of storage areas and creation of universal infrastructure, in combination with a handling equipment upgrade. The increased capacity in the container yards will enable VSC to significantly increase its capacity and throughput.

    Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company is part of the container terminals chain of the Global Ports Group, a leading operator of sea container terminals in Russia.  VSC operates in Vostochny Port and is among the largest container terminals in the Russian Far East, and the starting point of the Trans-Siberian Railroad.  The terminal’s annual capacity is 650,000 TEUs.

    Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container volumes.

    Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign trade cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi- Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns an inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St Petersburg.

    Global Ports’ major shareholders are Delo Group, one of the largest private transportation and logistics holdings in Russia (30.75%), and APM Terminals B.V. (30.75%), whose core expertise is the design, construction, management and operation of ports, terminals and inland services. APM Terminals operates a global network of 75 terminals worldwide. 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE ticker: GLPR).

