2021 March 10 11:26

NIBULON’s high-capacity fleet sets new export record

Aiming to set a record in the 2020/21 marketing year, NIBULON continues to achieve new goals in the third quarter. The company says it shipped for export more than 447 thousand tons of grain in February.

This is the highest result when compared to the same periods in previous years, which also demonstrates a 20% increase of a previous maximum result achieved in 2009.

The company expects to achieve high results in the third quarter of the current marketing year. It is quite expected, as the company has been constantly investing in the development of elevator industry, navigation, and shipbuilding. NIBULON has created a unique and efficient logistics infrastructure consisting of the high-capacity transshipment terminals across the country and a modern fleet. NIBULON made a revolution. It made Ukrainian rivers, a huge potential of the country, navigable again, having redirected cargo transportation from road to river. Every year the volumes of grain transported by waterways increase; Ukraine’s export figures increases as well.

Actually, weather conditions in February did not promote an increase in cargo transportation by water. Moreover, lasting rainy weather on the rivers and the Buh-Dnieper Lyman Canal, ice conditions, and stormy wind within 11 days in the outer roads prevented the company from loading operations. Due to NIBULON’s high-capacity fleet that operates efficiently in ice conditions, efficient decisions in forming barge and tug convoys, technical characteristics of the loading vessels, as well as a well-coordinated team work at all the departments, the company has achieved such results”, tells Serhiy Kalkutin, NIBULON’s Deputy General Director of Logistics.

We would remind you that in the second quarter of the current marketing year NIBULON demonstrated the best export result since the company commenced operations – almost 1.6 million tons of agricultural commodities. NIBULON’s successful activity shows an important connection between the development of inland waterways and the competitiveness of the national economy on the global markets.