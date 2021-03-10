2021 March 10 13:10

Port of Ipswich reaches 2 million tonnes of cargo since lockdown

The Port of Ipswich, owned by Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading and best-connected port operator, has reached a milestone of handling 2 million tonnes of cargo since the beginning of the first lockdown in 2020, according to ABP's release.

Since 23 March, the port has remained open and busy, handling 2 million tonnes of exports and imports of various products including agribulks, construction materials and timber.

Around 9000 tonnes of aggregate which enabled the port to break though the milestone recently arrived on board of the Hopper Dredger Charlemagne, which self-discharged at Ipswich’s West Bank Terminal.



The Port of Ipswich plays a key role in supporting supply chains in East Anglia as it is less than a mile from the town centre and its major road networks.