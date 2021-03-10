2021 March 10 09:54

Artificial plot of land put into operation in Ust-Luga seaport

FSUE Rosmorport says an artificial plot of land (5.5 hectares) has been put into operation at the seaport of Ust-Luga.



Land reclamation ordered by Rosmorport was conducted between July and December 2008 under the project on development of the port’s southern water area.



The construction works were financed by the federal budget investments.



The plot of land was created by the pumping ashore of appropriate dredged material in the course of dredging works conducted in the southern part of Ust-Luga seaport’s water area.



The reclaimed land is intended for onshore facilities of the support fleet base. The base is designed for accommodation of tugs, pilot ships, oil spill recovery vessels, buoy tenders etc.; collection and processing of waste from ships calling the port of Ust-Luga; monitoring and response to oil spills.



